Group gathers in Salem to protest Gov. Brown's two-week freeze

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A couple of hundred people protested at the Capitol building in Salem against Governor Kate Brown's two-week freeze order and show support for President Trump.
The organizer David Klaus said they converged to separate rallies into one for this event.
"The governor's shutdown orders have wreaked havoc on our state economically; people's mental health is suffering," Klaus said.
He said they're there to send a message to the governor.
A group of protesters are outside the state capitol in #Salem for a #StopthePause event in response to @OregonGovBrown’s #twoweekfreeze @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/TMFrLByz1I— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) November 21, 2020
"What we are here to say is that we have had enough of this, and we want this to stop," he said.
Governor Brown's order limits social gatherings and restaurants are restricted to take out and delivery. Gyms and recreational facilities must also close.
"We need to protect the vulnerable, but we need to stop this arbitrary shutting down of businesses and stopping life," Klaus said.
More people are arriving to @OregonGovBrown’s in #Salem to protest the two week freeze in #Oregon. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/Gt5kIGMW3b— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) November 21, 2020
Brown said there isn't a specific measure in place that would end the freeze and is basing her decisions on science and data.
"The reality is obviously, there's no playbook for this. My top priority is to preserve our hospital capacity, our healthcare workforce and to make sure Oregonians stay healthy and safe," Brown said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.