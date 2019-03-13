PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A group of people say the city is facing a serious health and safety emergency if a company based in Australia is not stopped from expanding here in Portland.
Environmental and public health advocates, youth leaders and local elected officials were at Portland City Hall Wednesday morning to urge Zenith Energy to halt the expansion of its oil train terminal on the Willamette River.
The group wants to highlight what they call the unacceptable public health, safety, and climate impacts of expanded oil train shipments.
In 2015, the city passed policy against new oil train developments.
The next year, Multnomah County studied oil train risks and determined they posed a serious health and safety hazard.
The group on Wednesday says despite the opposition from the city and county, Zenith Energy is actively constructing new equipment to ship more heavy oil through Portland.
"In the last few months they have started to expand their infrastructure, enabling them to unload more oil obtained by one of the dirtiest methods of extraction on the planet," said Dr. Melanie Plaut, a retired physician, climate activist and member of Oregon Physicians for Social Responsibility.
Zenith Energy's website says the terminal in Portland can receive, store and deliver heavy and light petroleum products by ship, railroad and truck.
The protest group says the heavy product - tar sands oil- is some of the most difficult to clean up and a spill would be disastrous for the Willamette River.
The group cited reports of the tar sands oil spill in Kalamazoo, Michigan that cost $1 billion and took five years to clean up.
Mayor Ted Wheeler released a statement about the expansion in February, saying:
"In 2014, Zenith Energy applied for a building permit to construct infrastructure that would allow them to offload and operationalize an increased number of oil trains. This permit was issued two years before the Portland City Council approved legislation in 2016 that would prohibit the construction of new fossil fuel infrastructure in the City of Portland.
As such, I am committed to undertaking whatever action I am permitted to ensure that there are limits placed on this proposed expansion. I do not support the proposed activity at the Zenith site. The risks associated with running oil trains anywhere, let alone through a major city, are significant, as you might remember from the environmental catastrophe in Mosier, Oregon, three short years ago, when a 96-car oil train derailed.
Risks of derailment, of air and water contamination, of public health hazards, are ever-present.
I continue to be in full support of ensuring that the City of Portland remains committed to mitigating the effects of climate change and investing in renewable and alternative sources of energy."
FOX 12 has reached out to Zenith Energy for a response to the rally, but have not yet heard back.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
