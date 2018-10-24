PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A group of Oregon firefighters and first responders just returned home Wednesday afternoon, after spending two weeks on the ground in Florida, where Hurricane Michael wiped out entire neighborhoods.
The team, working through the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office, was comprised of members from several local departments, including OSFM, Portland Fire, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and Clackamas County Fire District #1.
Their job was to support emergency operations in Gulf County, Florida – which is just south of Mexico Beach, where the eye of the storm hit.
What they saw on the ground was heartbreaking and surreal.
“You just never expect to see that level of destruction,” Rob Root said from Portland Fire. “Seeing it on the news or seeing it through Twitter, or however you were viewing it, paled in comparison to being there.”
Just getting in to the affected area was a major challenge, and a drive that should have taken two hours ended up taking seven.
“Every road was blocked with trees,” Kevin Shanders said, also with Portland Fire. “They had push teams, so they wouldn’t cut the trees, they would push them with big trucks first.”
When they arrived, they didn’t have power, cell service or even running water for days, and relied on ham radios for basic communications.
They worked to support search and rescue teams, establish shelters and infrastructure, and make sure that the countless families left with nothing at least had access to food and water.
In Gulf County alone, thousands of homes were either destroyed or badly damaged and a 7-foot storm surge sent water rushing through the homes and businesses that were left standing.
“The devastation was crazy. I’ve never seen anything like that in my life,” Tad Pederson, with OSFM said.
For Incident Commander Chief Les Hallman, with TVF&R, the mission was also intensely personal.
He grew up in Lynn Haven, Florida, where his parents and two brothers still live.
With cell towers down, at first, he didn’t know whether they were okay.
“My parents had a large oak tree crash through their house while they were inside it, I have a brother that had the first floor of a two-story house with four feet of water in it,” Hallman said. “…We had just pulled into Tallahassee when I heard my mom’s voice, which was nice, it made it a lot easier to do the mission and do the things we needed to do, but obviously it’s in the back of your mind.”
Unfortunately, there were casualties in Gulf County, but the team said they also knew of at least six rescues while they were there, conducted by urban search and rescue teams.
The team personally met with Florida Governor Rick Scott, FEMA Director Brock Long and Senator Marco Rubio.
But it’s the people of Florida, some helping their neighbors even after losing everything themselves, they’ll never forget.
“It’s good to be home,” Scott Ballard with Clackamas County Fire District #1 said. “It’s humbling to see what those people went through and the emotions and everything that went with it. But I think we left them in a little better place being there, and hopefully they can take the ball and run with it from where we left ‘em.”
Oregon still has a second team of first responders on the ground in neighboring Bay County, and a third team is getting ready to deploy.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
