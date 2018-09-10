Group restoring historic sundial honoring veterans at Portland high school

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Amid a dusty and dirty remodeling project at Grant High School lies a historic piece of patriotism: a brass sundial in memory of past students who were killed in World War II.
The six-year war ended in 1945, and in the time since the dial has been damaged and vandalized. Now, a group of veterans want to bring it back similar to its original state.
"We're going to restore it and make it a part of the future of Grant High School," said Daniel Thompson.
Thompson is among nearly a dozen subcontractors, who are all also military veterans, that are currently working on the Grant High renovation. They want the sundial to stay on campus, so they've gotten a group together to voluntarily restore it ahead of the school's reopening next summer.
"As a veteran, all the veterans feel like remembering the wars that were fought and the wars we're still fighting - it's important that everybody, every student, does not forget that," Thompson said.
The group says the plan is to maintain the sundial's age and color, while bringing back its original look before it was vandalized. Its estimated near-original state can be partially seen in a 1958 yearbook photo discovered in the Portland Public Schools archive.
A historic piece of patriotism and honor at Northeast Portland’s Grant High School: this sundial is in memory of 101 former Grant students that were killed in World War II. After years of vandalism & aging, a group of veterans are set to restore it. pic.twitter.com/5NsibjDTfp— Tyler Dumont FOX 12 (@TylerDumontNews) September 10, 2018
"I think it's important to remember those that have gone before us and contributed to the society that Grant is a part of," said Bob Stayton, a veteran and Grant High graduate supporting the sundial's restoration.
Grant has a history of acknowledging those who served. It's named after Ulysses S. Grant, a Commanding General of the Union Army in the American Civil War.
Other veterans who attended the high school said the sundial is symbolic of sacrifice - allowing students of the future to see something visual in order to help them remember the past.
"These 101 folks that we're recognizing and remembering already walked that walk," said Grant graduate Eugene Melvin, as he looked at the sundial's late spot in front of the school's foyer. "They're fellow Grantonians. All same school spirit."
The school district says it's likely the sundial will be moved to another spot on the school's campus after the renovation - but that future spot has yet to be determined.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.