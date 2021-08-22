PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – On the one-year anniversary of protesters clashing in downtown Portland, groups again faced off against each other on Sunday.

A group of about 100 gathered at the old K-Mart on Northeast 122nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard was met by counter-protesters around 4 p.m. A group of about 50 counter-protesters set off fireworks, smoke bombs and shot paintballs briefly. The crowd then advanced and retreated for about 45 minutes.

This was the scene just a few mins ago along NE 122nd/Skidmore. Group of about 50 counter protestors came to cause trouble at the right-wing “Summer of Love” rally where about 100 were gathered. Some fireworks, smoke bombs, paintballs being fired back and forth @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/p4JFZPdte9 — Camila Orti (@CamilaOrtiTV) August 22, 2021

Several hundred people are gathered at 2 locations: Waterfront Park downtown & the Argay Terrace neighborhood in NE Portland. We would like to thank those who are remaining peaceful. pic.twitter.com/5RHYTxQwig — PPB Event Messages (@PPBAlerts) August 22, 2021

Here’s a look at the gathering happening now at Tom McCall Park in downtown Portland. We know another group is gathering on the east side of the city as well. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/wWJIBqJqQT — Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) August 22, 2021

Demonstrators began gathering at the Salmon Springs Fountain at 1 p.m. The Portland Police Bureau said that it observed some aggressive behavior toward others in the area.

The “Summer of Love: Patriots Spreading Love not Hate” event was scheduled to start at 2 p.m. at the waterfront but was moved to the parking lot of the abandoned K-Mart.

Some people attending the Northeast Portland event wore Proud Boys gear. Speakers who took the stage denounced the COVID-19 vaccine and criticized the mainstream media's coverage of the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

PPB said there were acts of violence and property destruction both in downtown Portland and the clash on NE 122nd Ave. They did not make immediate arrests, but detectives are reviewing evidence to determine whether they can happen later. PPB said officers were not deployed to stand in between individuals intent on confronting one another.

FOX 12 crews witnessed a van getting tipped over, and more than one car getting vandalized. Michael Nelson said someone slashed his tires after he pulled into a nearby convenience store.

"I thought they put a sticker or something on (my car), guess he slashed both my passenger side tires," Nelson said.

In an emailed statement, PPB said "Just because arrests are not made at the scene, when tensions are high, does not mean that people are not being charged with crimes later."

Around 5:45 p.m., police were called to shots fired near Southwest Second Avenue and Southwest Yamhill Street. Videographer Sean Carmitchel tweeted out video of a man firing a gun from behind a trash can on the street corner. In the same video, return fire comes from outside of the video frame.

Portland Police said it arrested 65-year-old Dennis Anderson in the shooting. It said it didn't get any reports regarding injuries. The bureau is still investigating the incident.

Police ask for help identifying victims and witnesses in the following way:

• If you were a victim of a violent crime, please make a police report by calling the police non-emergency line at (503) 823-3333. Please reference case number 21-681328.

• If you were a victim of a non-violent crime (such as vandalism), go to www.portlandpolice.com/cor. Please reference case number 21-681328.

• If you witnessed a crime or have evidence of a crime, including videos and photos, submit those at crimetips@portlandoregon.gov. Please reference case number 21-681328.

"While it's disappointing that some people chose to engage violently, I am grateful for those who exercised their rights peacefully and without committing crimes," Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said in a statement. "I also thank the Portland Police personnel who came in to work today on their day off, and those who were responding to calls for service citywide."

The planned protests prompted Mayor Ted Wheeler, Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell and other city leaders; to hold a virtual “Choose Love” event ahead of the planned demonstrations to denounce hate and violence.

“Anyone who comes into our community and is spreading their hate, their racism, their xenophobia, their white supremist predilections, all of that is very intimidating to people who are here, particularly people of color,” Wheeler said.