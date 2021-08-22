PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – On the one-year anniversary of protesters clashing in downtown Portland, groups again faced off against each other on Sunday.

A group of about 100 gathered at the old K-Mart on Northeast 122nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard was met by counter-protesters around 4 p.m. A group of about 50 counter-protesters set off fireworks, smoke bombs and shot paintballs briefly. FOX 12’s Camila Orti reported the crowd then backed away from each other.

This was the scene just a few mins ago along NE 122nd/Skidmore. Group of about 50 counter protestors came to cause trouble at the right-wing “Summer of Love” rally where about 100 were gathered. Some fireworks, smoke bombs, paintballs being fired back and forth @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/p4JFZPdte9 — Camila Orti (@CamilaOrtiTV) August 22, 2021

Several hundred people are gathered at 2 locations: Waterfront Park downtown & the Argay Terrace neighborhood in NE Portland. We would like to thank those who are remaining peaceful. pic.twitter.com/5RHYTxQwig — PPB Event Messages (@PPBAlerts) August 22, 2021

Here’s a look at the gathering happening now at Tom McCall Park in downtown Portland. We know another group is gathering on the east side of the city as well. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/wWJIBqJqQT — Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) August 22, 2021

Demonstrators began gathering at the Salmon Springs Fountain at 1:00 p.m. Portland police said in a tweet, that they observed some aggressive behavior toward others and are continuing to monitor the event.

The “Summer of Love: Patriots Spreading Love not Hate” event was scheduled to start at 2 p.m. at the waterfront but was moved to the parking lot of the abandoned K-Mart.

The planned protests prompted Mayor Ted Wheeler, Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell and other city leaders; to hold a virtual “Choose Love” event ahead of the planned demonstrations to denounce hate and violence.

“Anyone who comes into our community and is spreading their hate, their racism, their xenophobia, their white supremist predilections, all of that is very intimidating to people who are here, particularly people of color,” Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said.

One year ago, right-wing protesters clashed with counter-protesters outside of the Multnomah County Justice Center.

