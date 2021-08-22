Two opposing groups clashed in NE Portland following a rally held at that location. Story: https://www.kptv.com/news/groups-clash-in-ne-portland-firing-smoke-bombs-paintballs-after-planned-rallies/article_28d8dd2c-038b-11ec-90e2-532c51105ce8.html?block_id=994431 Subscribe: https://www.youtub…

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – On the one-year anniversary of protesters clashing in downtown Portland, groups again faced off against each other on Sunday.

A group of about 100 gathered at the old K-Mart on Northeast 122nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard was met by counter-protesters around 4 p.m. A group of about 50 counter-protesters set off fireworks, smoke bombs and shot paintballs briefly. FOX 12’s Camila Orti reported the crowd then backed away from each other.

Protest on Sandy Boulevard

Demonstrators gathered for “Summer of Love: Patriots Spreading Love not Hate.”  (KPTV Image)

Demonstrators began gathering at the Salmon Springs Fountain at 1:00 p.m. Portland police said in a tweet, that they observed some aggressive behavior toward others and are continuing to monitor the event. 

The “Summer of Love: Patriots Spreading Love not Hate” event was scheduled to start at 2 p.m. at the waterfront but was moved to the parking lot of the abandoned K-Mart. 

The planned protests prompted Mayor Ted Wheeler, Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell and other city leaders; to hold a virtual “Choose Love” event ahead of the planned demonstrations to denounce hate and violence.

“Anyone who comes into our community and is spreading their hate, their racism, their xenophobia, their white supremist predilections, all of that is very intimidating to people who are here, particularly people of color,” Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said.

One year ago, right-wing protesters clashed with counter-protesters outside of the Multnomah County Justice Center. 

Bebetter
Bebetter

Look at all that trash scattered like lemmings, good look portland good look 👍

pb sir
pb sir

I'm no fan of the Proud Boys and their ilk... but, they moved their rally to the old K-Mart so that they wouldn't have to deal with the nut jobs downtown, which I think was a pretty good idea... but, of course, Antifa and their friends just can't help themselves I guess, can they? ... they just had to go out there and start trouble, because that's what they always do... that rally at K-Mart would have likely been just fine, probably peaceful for the most part, and it was on private property (unlike Waterfront Park)... Antifa and friends are looking really stupid for going out there, when they didn't have to... but, that's what we have in Portland, now... nobody cares...

Merlin
Merlin

Burn, baby, burn!

Kenny Rogers
Kenny Rogers

Nothing to see here folks, just a bunch of losers with no life protesting downtown. Thanks for being selfish and for not thinking of local businesses downtown! You are so noble! So virtuous! Doing such wonderful things! How about this, how about you all take your worthless and miserable selves somewhere else. Perhaps Gresham?

pb sir
pb sir

sorry, but we'd rather not have them in Gresham, either... thanks for thinking of us, though!

