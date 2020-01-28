Groups demonstrate against Portland Police Bureau’s decision to cooperate with FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Several organizations demonstrated outside Portland City Hall on Tuesday after the Portland Police Bureau last year said it would cooperate with the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.
Some local groups and activists are concerned about what that decision could entail. Organizations that demonstrated on Tuesday included the League of Women Voters, Portland Democratic Socialists of America, and Peace Justice Works.
The groups say the city is working with the task force without public input. To illustrate their point, they set up a table with empty seats and put the names of city commissioners on cards.
Several speakers accused the city of a lack of transparency and said they worry about the effect the Joint Terrorism Task Force could have on peaceful activism.
“I would much rather be doing this inside but because you're not accepting public testimony, we're out here,” Carol Landsman with Jewish Voice for Peace Portland said. “And I have to say, Mayor Wheeler, shame on you. Portland is the city of community involvement and you are stifling it. Shame, shame.”
