PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A significant increase of gun violence in Portland has many calling on both the community and city leaders to step up.
The Portland Police Bureau said that shootings in July doubled compared to the same month last year. One of those shootings that left one woman injured had 150 rounds fired into an apartment complex.
“It’s out of control, really out of control,” said Laurie Palmer, the founder and CEO of Go Get Your Child, a violence prevention program. Palmer said she’s never seen violence reach this level in all her time living in Portland.
“I’ve been here 57 years and I’ve never ever seen in such a short time so much violence affect so many families,” she said.
Portland City Council officially disbanded the Gun Violence Reduction Team from PPB on July 1. She said if the team were still working, things may have been different.
“A lot of the shooting probably could’ve stopped if they were out there,” she said.
However, Palmer doesn’t want to see the team operating the way they were previously. She said the team does help get guns off the street, but said its tactics need to change. Sam Sachs, of the No Hate Zone, agreed.
“I would be all for bringing the team back, but it has to be community supported from many different community members, the council and there has to be a plan. How do they operate and address the issues like racial profiling that got them shut down in the first place?” Sachs said.
Palmer said the city needed to have a plan in place to address gun violence before it removed the team who helped reduce it.
“There you go. We removed something but we didn’t have a plan for it and we should have expected that there was going to be some violence going on with the removal and with the timing. There’s violence in the air and they did not have a plan,” she said.
Both Sachs and Palmer said this isn’t just a police issue. They said everyone in the community needs to step in and make a change to stop the violence.
“Seriously, brawls, you know people getting stabbed, people setting people up, I mean, come on now. Something’s got to give and it’s got to give with the community and the police talking, but mostly our community reaching out to our loved ones letting them know they need to stop the violence and put down the guns,” Palmer said.
Palmer said many of the issues people are facing are linked together.
“It’s not just a police issue, it’s a city government issue, it’s a resource issue, whether it’s education, jobs. It’s a big picture issue but not having the Gun Violence Reduction Team is making the problem even worse,” he said.
Mayor Ted Wheeler tweeted out: “July brought increased gun violence to Portland - the worst our community has seen in at least 30 years. Families have experienced unimaginable loss, as others continue to live in fear. As your Mayor, I'm concerned for the health, safety and welfare of everyone in our community.”
The two groups say they want city leaders to make a specific plan to address the increase and stop the violence.
“Find something that works so that the police can be out there doing what they’re experts at, which is addressing gun violence and at the same time addressing the needs of the community,” Sachs said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
