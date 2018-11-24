PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It’s a tough year for Christmas tree growers; they say drought is hurting their crop at a time when supply is already low.
“It has no roots, they’ve all died from the fact that it’s been so dry,” said David Roy, the owner of Quail Creek Ranch Christmas Trees.
“Usually we have about a 95 percent survival rate,” he said. “Now it’s the opposite.”
He and his wife, Michelle Roy, have been in the business for decades and he says this year’s been the worst.
They planted 9,000 trees in the spring, and maybe only a couple hundred survived.
“It’s just the cost every year we’ve gotta replant the same tree and not get anything out of it,” Roy said.
They’re nervous for the long-term while the short-term is already proving tough.
Roy tells us supply is low, demand is still high, and prices have skyrocketed in the last five years.
The trees they do have are going fast, snagged by lucky customers who noticed it was slim-pickings and got one while they could.
“It was a little sparse on the size that we wanted. We kinda wanted a bigger one but we found the perfect one like every year so we’re good to go,” Chris Cameron said.
“We usually cut one down and we found most of the trees are already cut,” Brad Pierce said.
Plus, the Roys tell us they can’t sell all their trees.
Since they can’t count on the young ones, they have to save some of the good ones in case of another dry growing season.
They say next weekend is the last chance for customers to come out and get one.
