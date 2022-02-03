Growing bulge on South Sister mountain due to magma activity, scientists say

THREE SISTERS, Ore. (KPTV) – The Three Sisters mountain range is getting some extra attention due to a growing bulge on South Sister.
As FOX 12’s chief meteorologist Mark Nelsen said, “South Sister isn't about to erupt, but land HAS risen 12 inches in the last 25 years due to magma below the surface.”
The United States Geographical Survey (USGS) Volcanoes is currently monitoring the area using satellite imagery and GPS instruments.
It's not the first time scientists have observed "uplift" in the area, and the alert level hasn't changed, USGS said.
The magma causing the uplift is pulsing roughly four miles below the ground surface, according to USGS scientists. The USGS added while any intruding magma could at some point cause a volcanic eruption, indicators like earthquakes, ground movement and geochemical changes would precede this most likely.
Cascade Volcano Observatory scientists will continue to monitor the situation.