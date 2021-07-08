Growing concerns about the COVID-19 Delta variant

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Even with Oregon meeting its goal of vaccinating 70% of adults over age 18, there are growing concerns around the world and about the COVID-19 Delta variant, which has triggered renewed lockdowns in several countries.
"We're concerned. We're watching it. It seems to be a lot more transmissible than the previous strains that we've had, so it's possible we're going to see increases in case counts at some point because of it," said Dr. Paul Cieslak, Senior Health Adviser for the Oregon Health Authority.
Cieslak said the Delta variant currently accounts for about 30% of all COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and has grown from 1% to 5% of cases in Oregon.
Around the rest of the world, the Delta variant has led to the re-issuing of lockdowns in countries like Australia, South Africa, and Indonesia.
Studies have shown the Delta variant to be at least 50% more contagious than the Alpha variant, which was first discovered in the United Kingdom.
"Fortunately, all the evidence we have gathered, for people who are fully vaccinated, they still have enough protection against this variant," said Chunhuei Chi, Director of Oregon State University's Center for Global Health.
Studies have shown that one dose of the Pfizer vaccine provides only 33% protection against the Delta variant, compared to 50% protection against the Alpha variant. As such, people who are not fully vaccinated and those who are unvaccinated are most vulnerable.
Children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible to be vaccinated.
"Personally, I would recommend don't bring unvaccinated children into a concert or sports event or movie theater," said Chi.
In L.A. County, California, the health department recently recommended even fully vaccinated people go back to wearing masks indoors because of a spike in cases of COVID-19 believed to be connected to the Delta variant.
Cieslak said he doesn't expect to see a change in mask guidance in Oregon unless the state sees a dramatic increase in cases or hospitalizations, which have been trending downward the past several weeks.
Im not concerned other than the new playbook being worse that the first.
