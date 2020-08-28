Growing fast, White River Fire spreads to almost 9,800 acres on Friday

WASCO COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A wildfire in Oregon in the Mt. Hood National Forest is growing fast.
The White River Fire has now spread to almost 9,800 acres, more than double the size fire authorities reported on Friday morning.
Gov. Kate Brown has authorized additional resources to fight the fire, approving an emergency conflagration declaration.
On Thursday, some areas were put under a Level 3 evacuation notice. That notice is for areas east from Bear Springs Ranger Station along Highway 216 through Pine Grove, Endersby Road, Linns Mill Road and Kelly Springs Road. Just over 100 families are under Level 3 evacuation orders.
Level 2 "Get Set" notices were issued for the the area from Back Walters Road, Walters Road, Hwy 216 intersection along Victor Road to the Claymier Lane, Old Wapinita Hwy Intersection to Old Wapinita Hwy, Wapinita Hwy, Reservation Road to Reservation Road, Back Walters Road intersection, Smoke Road west of the intersection of Smock Road and Ayres Road, Barber Lane and Farlow Road.
Level 1 “Get Ready” notices were issued for residents in east of Wapinita Road, Reservation Road intersection to Old Wapinita Road, Kelly Cutoff intersection, to include Victor Road to Juniper Flat Road to Juniper Flat, Old Wapinita Road intersection to Hwy 197, along Natural Pasture Road to East Wapinita Road, Reservation Road intersection and all residences along Hwy 216.
Fire officials in the area of the fire say there are small communities impacted by these evacuations.
"All these small communities, I'll tell ya, if you live in these small communities, it's important to them ... businesses in these communities already hit hard by COVID - it's really important we get a handle on this fire," a fire official said.
The fire is currently 10 percent contained. The cause of the fire has been determined to be lightning, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
