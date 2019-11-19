ASTORIA, OR (KPTV) – After a year and a half of indecisions, the developer who bought the never-used Wapato Jail announced last month the facility was going to be demolished. But a last-minute pitch by a growing, private nonprofit has put those demolition plans on hold.
“I might be the right guy to say if you think this building should be torn down, you’re wrong and I can prove it,” said Alan Evans, founder and CEO of Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Centers.
Evans told FOX 12 “Helping Hands” started 18 years ago as a small operation with just eight beds in Seaside. Today, it has more than 200 beds among its 11 facilities in four Oregon counties.
Over the years, he says he was able to use his own experience of living on the streets for more than two decades to help the organization grow.
During a tour of his Astoria facility, Evans said it has also been a priority for his organization to stand out from other homeless services.
“From the ground up, we do things differently than everybody else does,” he said.
People who stay at “Helping Hands” are expected to have a structured lifestyle - chores and cleaning are part of a daily routine. Classes are also offered on-site.
In exchange, Evans and his staffers build an individualized plan for those in need to get them off streets and into long-term housing or wellness services.
Staffers use what Evans describes as a unique, revolutionary technology program – custom-built for “Helping Hands” – to determine what services people need.
“Are they currently employed? Do they have health insurance? Are they on SSI disability?” he said.
Evans says that personal data collection has helped them prioritize the resources funded by their near-million dollar yearly budget.
“We think we’re creating a best practice for homeless re-entry,” Evans said. “And it’s trauma-informed, so if we can eventually treat the person’s story, we think the community will come together and believe that people deserve that.”
Evans is hoping that same community – along with Wapato owner Jordan Schnitzer – will believe in him to convert Multnomah County’s never-used Wapato Jail into a shelter with a complete offering of services on-site.
He disputes criticism the facility is too far from downtown to be successful.
“We’ve got a facility in Tillamook that’s miles out of town – and it’s full. And it’s doing its job,” he said.
Evans says he and Schnitzer met last week but wouldn’t comment on the status of their talks.
“So far, we’ve convinced him to not tear the building down,” he said.
The City of Portland confirmed to FOX 12 last week that they have extended the demolition permit for the jail until spring.
Evans says it’s a hopeful sign.
“It would change things,” he said. “If we open a ‘hope center’, things would begin to change.”
