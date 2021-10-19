PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Guardian Angels, a group of community volunteers dedicated to making their neighborhoods safer, is weighing in on the new epidemic of gun violence gripping Portland.

The organization became well known in the 1980s and 1990s for their dedication to stop gun violence. They were seen across Portland in their red berets and red bomber jackets, walking the streets and riding the MAX. During that time, Portland saw scores of shootings in the northern part of the city, mainly gang related.

Lisa Campos is the chapter president and has been with The Guardian Angels for 35 years. She said the violence back in the 1980s and now is very similar.

“It’s not much as a difference as in the sense that, it seems more random because they’re all over the place,” Campos said. “Before they were basically all in North Portland, but now they’ve been spread out.”

Campos said in the 1980’s and 90’s, gangs were in turf wars. She believes many Portlanders have forgotten the past and the new generation has not been educated on what happened in the city during that time.

“No matter what, things are cyclical,” she said. “But at the same time, you feel frustrated because you already know. You’ve been there, done that. Why are we going there again? Didn’t we learn?”

Kristin Bloom joined the Guardian Angels two years ago right before the spike in violence. She said she wanted to be a part of something that made on an impact on her community.

Over the weekend, Portland Police said the city had reached 1,000 shootings in 2021. It’s a number that shocked Bloom.

“It breaks my heart to see everything that’s happening,” Bloom said. “I think so much of it is preventable. We all have to work together to make that change”

To make that change, Campos and Bloom said there needs to be more resources across the board. That includes more funding for police and more funding for social services.

“We need more officers. We need more resources, which costs money,” Campos said. “If people want them retrained. Let’s get them the resources to get them retrained. But we also need other resources outside of that. Outside organizations that reach out to the gang members, where they have a rapport and that can work with police officers hand and hand. That’s how it used to be.”

Campos and Bloom are the last two Guardian Angels in the Portland chapter. They’re asking for more people to help. If you would like to get into contact with the Guardian Angels, you can reach them on their Facebook page.