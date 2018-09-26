PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Air National Guard wanted to do something special for one of their servicemen who is retiring after 42 years: a ride of a lifetime in a fighter jet.
Master Sgt. Ed Lock has worked in security forces for the National Guard all over the United States, where he helped during hurricanes and wildfires.
He also served as military security overseas in Southeast Asia.
While he has worked mainly on the ground, his final salute for his lengthy service and hard work was in an F-15.
"Why wouldn't anyone want to ride in an F-15? But from a personal level, it's all about the culmination of everything in my career" Lock told FOX 12. "We do a lot of things and a lot of men and women do things very selfishly in their job, and this is kind of one of those ultimate paybacks, that just kind of gives you that pat on the back to say it's time to go and it's a great way to go out. I couldn't be happier with this gift."
Master Sgt. Lock is also Officer Lock with the Portland Police Bureau. Along with his fellow guardsmen, PPB colleagues of the past 30 years came to see him off Wednesday morning.
"You could tell this morning - very, very excited, but he was sweating a little bit," said Sgt. Kyle Nice.
Lock himself admitted to a few nerves.
"I'm hoping I'm going to have everything in my stomach when I'm done, and I just want to take in the moment, take in the moment and enjoy it," said Lock.
Master Sgt Ed Lock getting in the F15. He takes off In about 30 minutes. #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/gh2Z5CYS7q— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) September 26, 2018
At 8:30 a.m. with a veteran F-15 pilot at the helm, Lock began his retirement with a thrill ride.
One hour and 13 minutes later, it was all over.
Back on the ground, Lock said the ride gave him new perspective.
"It's just you and the space there. It's absolutely incredible. It almost takes your breath for a little bit," said Lock.
FOX 12 asked Lock if he would ever go up again if he had the chance. He paused and then said, "Sure, there's nothing like it."
