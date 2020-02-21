PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial of Jeremy Christian: Guilty on all counts.
The court reported on Friday at 2 p.m. that verdicts had been reached and would be read imminently. By 3:15, the verdicts were read in court.
Christian was convicted on all 12 counts against him, including two charges of first-degree murder. Other charges including attempted murder, assault, intimidation, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.
The jury was unanimous in its decision on each charge.
Sentencing will take place at a later date.
Christian was convicted for the May 2017 stabbings of Ricky John Best, 53, of Happy Valley, and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche, 23, of Portland. Micah David-Cole Fletcher was also stabbed, and survived the attack.
Prosecutors described Christian as a racist and a white supremacist during the trial, who was provoking people and looking for a fight when the stabbings occurred.
The defense said Christian acted in self-defense after being physically confronted on the train while exercising his right to free speech.
Investigators said the attacks were preceded by Christian yelling hate speech at two young women on the MAX train.
Surveillance video was shown for the first time publicly during the opening days of the trial, which included the initial confrontations on the train and subsequent stabbings.
Christian made multiple outbursts during court appearances in the time leading up to the trial. During the trial he was also demonstrative, and, at times, spoke up and laughed during the proceedings.
Christian, however, did not cause any disruptions in the courtroom Friday.
Christian did not testify in the trial.
(4) comments
Actually, this is a good outcome...I agree with the verdict, and the charges.
If he was a Mexican illegal, Oregon would turn him loose. That said, if he gets the death penalty, governor Brown will overrule it. By doing so, she has turned her back on victims and is siding with the murderers.
He didn't get the death penalty. I'd like to know what exactly you have to do in this town to actually get the death penalty?
Good riddance to bad garbage.
