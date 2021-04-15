Gun crime investigators make attempted murder arrest in Beaverton

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Investigators with the Enhanced Community Safety Team (ECST) and other law enforcement agencies made two arrests Wednesday night, including one for attempted murder related to a shooting from last year.
On April 2, 2020, at 5:23 p.m., Portland police responded to the area of Southeast 106th Avenue and Southeast Division Street on a report of multiple shots fired. Officers located a crime scene, which included an occupied vehicle that had been struck by gunfire. There were no injuries from this shooting.
Investigators determined the suspect to be Abukar S. Sheikh, who was 18-years-old at the time of the shooting, but is now 19-years-old.
Then on Wednesday at about 9:00 p.m., ECST officers assisted by the Portland Police Air Support Unit and Washington County’s Tactical Negotiations Team (TNT) arrested Sheikh during a traffic stop in the 4800 block of Southwest Greensboro Way in Beaverton.
Officers also arrested Alex D. Williams-Davis, 32, who was a passenger in the vehicle driven by Sheikh. Police say Williams-Davis was in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun (pictured above).
A search warrant at a related location in the 4800 block of Southwest Greensboro Way uncovered additional weapons related evidence.
No force was used during the arrests or serving the search warrants.
Sheikh was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of attempted murder in the second degree, attempted assault in the first degree, and unlawful use of a weapon.
Williams-Davis was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of a loaded firearm in public.

