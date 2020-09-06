Gun debate draws dueling demonstrations in Seaside

SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) - Clashing views over the Second Amendment are what brought two different groups of people to rally in Seaside on Sunday afternoon.
One group demonstrated their right to open carry.
“This is a rally to support the Second Amendment and the Constitution of the United States,” Mark Watson said.
On the other side of the street, people had a different point of view.
“We’re here to have a positive message about Seaside being a peaceful and loving place and that it’s not necessary to have guns out here and be scaring people,” Martin Letourneau said.
Two protests happening right now in #Seaside. One group says they’re here to support the #2ndAmendment and the other says they are hear to promote a family friendly town and nonviolence @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/gy7vp8JArC— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) September 6, 2020
The group supporting the Second Amendment held a rally on Aug. 8 that some say scared families and customers at a local brewery.
“It scared a lot of people including patrons of the Seaside Brewery,” Letourneau said.
The mayor and the owner of Seaside Brewing voiced safety concerns earlier during the week. The owner confirmed that he did receive threats for speaking out. He posted a full statement on Facebook that said in part: “It's part of who we are. We should be able to yell at each other, stand across the street and shout, get nose to nose, hug it out, argue with each other some more, and find a way to love each other at the end of it all, without making each other fear for our lives or safety.”
The group supporting the Second Amendment held this rally in response. Many of them wore ‘Sons of Liberty’ T-shirts at the rally.
“It is our right. I spent four years in the military defending people’s right to do this and they have every right to do it as well as anybody else,” Watson said.
Those on the other side of the street said they were there to promote a family friendly community.
“We wanted to come out and show our support for the Seaside Brewery for non-violence and a need to not have guns,” Letourneau said.
We’ve seen a few close confrontations between the two groups but it’s been peaceful. Police are monitoring on both sides of the street @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/gggKR6XkeI— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) September 6, 2020
There were some up close confrontations, but overall both sides remained peaceful, with police monitoring close by.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
