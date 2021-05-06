Gun violence in Multnomah County: The FBI's role in a new partnership

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two separate deadly shootings in Multnomah County on Wednesday are just the latest in what’s been a year of shootings like no other.
A 20-year-old woman, identified by police as Breauna White, was shot and killed in an apartment in north Portland.
A man was shot and killed in a separate shooting in Gresham a few hours later.
The latest deaths are all part of the area’s explosion in gun violence that could see Portland setting a grim new record.
“We’re approaching a milestone of beating out the homicide high for Portland, which I think was back in the late 80’s,” said Kieran Ramsey, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Portland Office. “Now we’re on track to blow that out of the water.”
Here’s a quick round of statistics: from 2016 to 2020, the number of killings in Portland more than tripled.
If 2021 stays on current pace, the city could see another 25% increase in deadly crimes this year.
Portland Police data available online doesn’t break down homicides by type, but the number of shootings in the city have nearly tripled since 2019.
So far, there’s been more than 300 shootings this year.
It comes as the Portland Police Bureau has faced its own problems: slashed budgets, understaffing, frequent protests and rioting, a community looking to change policing and the fleeing officers looking to retire or work elsewhere.
That’s all on top of years of constantly changing leadership and the dismantling, regrouping and re-naming of bureau’s teams dedicated to gun violence and gang activity.
But now local leaders, prosecutors and police are taking a new approach, partnering with federal authorities – including the FBI– to form a new team dedicated to stopping gun violence.
FOX 12 on Monday sat down with Ramsey to talk about the FBI’s role in the program and the tactics it will use.
“Our mission out there is to put an immediate impact on (reducing gun violence) and that’s why we know that sense of urgency is there,” Ramsey said.
The new team is called the Metro Safe Streets Task Force. It consists of a group of Portland Police, Gresham Police and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s office that are working together with the FBI and other federal partners to solve more shooting cases and get perpetrators off the streets.
Ramsey said the team is already collaborating and showing promise.
“Two weeks ago, we took off a gun that was tied to six shootings here in the city of Portland,” Ramsey said.
From the FBI, two five-person teams, each with a supervisor, will work on gun crimes in Multnomah County.
Ramsey said FBI assistance will come with access to its crime labs, databases and highly-trained analysts who can help investigate on a broader scope.
“We’re making sure that we’re looking at that bigger picture and then focusing in on a prioritized manner of okay, where’s our worst offenders that we have to make sure we put a stop to right now,” Ramsey said.
Out of hundreds of Portland shootings, police officers estimate more than half are gang-related and repeat shooters.
Hundreds of gang members are spread across the metro area with rivaling and enemy groups targeting one another.
But how Portland Police investigate gang activity has been another topic of controversy in recent years and part of a national reckoning with how Blacks and other people of color are treated in the criminal justice system.
In Portland, revelations that police kept a database on gang members and suspected gang members led to public outcry and a ban on the practice. A 2018 city audit found people of color were disproportionately targeted in traffic stops and profiled as gang members.
The report led to the dismantling of the bureau’s Gang Enforcement Team.
FOX 12 asked Special Agent in Charge Ramsey if the new Metro Safe Streets team is a way local law enforcement can circumvent their own department policies, such as the ban on gang databases.
Ramsey denied that, adding that the interagency conditions agreement for the new team was a lengthy process addressing those very issues with political leaders.
“We execute this in a manner that is acceptable to the community, and that is that focus on gun violence,” Ramsey said. “So then we take that with our strategy of investigations and how we go about looking at it at a broader picture, how we leverage some of our analysis techniques.”
What will come of the new team and partnerships – and whether gun violence decreases -- only time will tell.
Ramsey said law enforcement is only one part of the solution, but the best chance at saving lives sooner rather than later.
“We already have folks out on the street right now,” Ramsey said. “I’m confident that we’ll have arrests that show results.”
FOX 12 also reached out to Portland Police and Gresham Police, seeking interviews with their department members on the new team. Both agencies said they couldn’t provide interviews for this story.
