PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -The amount of gun violence in Portland is on the rise. The Portland Police Bureau said they have responded to more than 92 shootings so far this month, and in the last two days, officers have responded to at least seven shooting calls.
On Wednesday, a home near Northeast 129th Avenue was struck by gunfire while a mom and two children were inside. The next day, police responded to a shooting in the Clinton Neighborhood where a bullet went through a three-year-old girl's bedroom.
According to data from PPB from January 2019 to this year, the number of shooting incidents has steadily increased, spiking in some months. In January of 2019, officers responded to 33 shootings. In 2020, 51, and this month officers already responded to more than 80 shootings.
PPB's Gun Violence Reduction Team was disbanded in July 2020, and in a single month, the number of shootings jumped from 62 to 103--an increase of 166 percent.
But Mayor Ted Wheeler said earlier this week that the answer to reducing gun violence is not the GVRT.
"First of all, GVRT is gone. It is dead. It is kaput. Now the question is what replaces it, and what will replace it will have more prevention focus, it will have more community engagement focus, and it will have the support of the community," Wheeler said. "And there will be more reporting back to the community in terms of the data that we will be providing."
The mayor says he's meeting with leaders from local to federal levels on how to address this surge in gun violence.
"The early conversations around this have been very promising," Wheeler said. "It won't be easy to formulate specific strategies. It will take some time. There will be additional resources required. But the conversations that are ongoing right now are, I think, very fruitful."
FOX 12 reached out to Mayor Wheeler's office for more specifics on how he plans to reduce the gun violence in the city but have not yet heard back.
