PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in southwest Portland early Wednesday morning.
Just after 2 a.m. officers responded to the report of gunfire in the 10900 block of Southwest Capitol Highway.
When officers arrived to the scene, they learned there was a disturbance outside of a residence and that someone had fired a gunshot towards the residence.
Police said the gunshot damaged a window, but no one was injured.
The suspect is described as a tan-skinned man in his 20s or 30s. He left the area in an unknown make white pickup.
The Gun Violence Response Team (GVRT) is leading the investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.