PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau is searching for a suspect who ran away after guns and body armor were found in their car early Monday morning.
Just before 2:00 a.m., officers pulled over a BMW at Southeast 136th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard. The driver jumped out of the vehicle and ran away.
Officers searched the area but were unable to find him. Investigators said a short-barreled rifle, body armor, and other items were found in his car.
(9) comments
And we will never hear about the source of the gun because of the power and fear of the gun-runner lobby by police, elected officials and the press. :(
Thats funny. This is in Portland OR. One of the most anti 2a areas in the USA.
When is the last time we heard anything of substance about the source of all these illegal guns? Biden made a splash a few months ago about some kind of program to address the issue but it quickly got pulled and nothing about it since. Just saying, big Pot, big Tobacco, big Pharma and big Arms are pretty much the untouchables in the US today.
Ok, so assuming the vehicle was not stolen, if the driver / suspect who is on the loose, and is likely armed and dangerous is the owner of the vehicle, then law enforcement officers know his identity. Sooo..why not post his identity? Post his DMV photo so we all know who for whom to be looking. Either that, or declare it was also a stolen vehicle, so you don't know the identity of the driver / suspect. I mean, if you own the car, and you're boxed in, and you bail, you gotta know that the law knows who you are, and it's going to be impossible to run. Would it be too much trouble to fill the public in some more basic details?
Some MAGAt had intended to do some dirt.
Nice assumption. It's more likely to be Antifa since they have already shot multiple people in the last couple of years if we want to start point fingers.
Please, provide proof of multiple shootings from antifa, cause you only got one and that guy being antifa is a stretch.
That's just a lie.
Proof?
