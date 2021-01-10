Guns, body armor found inside SE Portland apartment after shooting; suspect arrested

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was arrested after firing off a rifle multiple times through the walls of neighboring apartment units in Southeast Portland and causing extensive damage to the building Sunday.
Portland Police Bureau officers responded to shots fired in the 1200 block of Southeast Morrison Street just after 5:39 a.m. When they arrived, they hear gunfire and a fire alarm coming from a second-floor unit in the building. Officers spoke to the suspect using a loudspeaker and ordered him to come out unarmed.
The suspect, David Yaron, 31, was taken into custody without incident.
Once inside the apartment, officers found bullet holes in the walls and the ceiling. Police said neighboring units were hit, but no one was injured.
Officers found the gun fired staged in an elevated position to where officers outside were and a drum magazine that holds more than 50 rounds attached and loaded. Police said there were multiple rifles, handguns and body armor inside.
"It's not clear what this suspect had planned, but the possibilities are chilling," said Chief Chuck Lovell. "The officers who responded to this call worked seamlessly in a chaotic environment to resolve what could have been a tragic event. I thank them for their bravery, and I'm relieved that no one was hurt."
Yaron was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on 14 counts of reckless endangering and 15 counts of discharge of a firearm in the city.
