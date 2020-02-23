MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) – Police seized guns, counterfeit money and evidence of identity theft after conducting a search inside a suspected drug house in Milwaukie.
Officers conducted a consent search at a home in the 2300 block of Southeast Harrison Street.
During the search officers seized a M4 carbine rifle with seven fully loaded magazines, a Smith and Wesson .38 caliber revolver, counterfeit money with equipment to make counterfeit money and fake identification, police said.
Several people were detained at the house, police said. The charges they may face include aggravated identity theft, fraud and felon in possession of a firearm. Police are currently withholding the names of the suspects due to the ongoing investigation.
Officers from Portland Police East Precinct Street Crimes Unit, East Neighborhood Response Team, Multnomah County Parole and Probation and Milwaukie Police Department all participated in the search.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Ah, and the provenance of the gun, please:)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.