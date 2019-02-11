PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say someone shot a gun in northeast Portland Sunday evening, hitting and killing a cat and narrowly missing a child.
Officers say the bullet went through a wall and into a home on Northeast Hassalo Street.
Tamika Perez, who lives there, says at first, no one really noticed.
“No one really thought anything of it, we hear a lot of things,” Perez said. “We’re by the freeway, so we hear a lot of things.”
But Perez says she knew something wasn’t right, so she went to check on her kids.
“I ran out into the living room to find my cat dead, and my son waking up on the couch,” Perez said.
Though she’s heartbroken that her cat was killed, Perez says she has also had a sobering realization.
“My son was feet away from where the gunshot came through my house,” Perez said. “Detectives did say, had the cat not been in the way when [the bullet] ricocheted, it could have well hit my son.”
Perez says she’s left wondering who pulled the trigger and why, and says she doesn’t feel safe in her own home anymore.
“This has compromised where we live,” Perez said “Now, we have to relocate and figure out how we’re going to relocate.”
Though Perez doesn’t have her beloved cat anymore, she says she is thankful her little boy is okay.
“It’s bittersweet–bitter because we lost a cat, Quintana who passed away, but thankful she did save my son’s life,” Perez said. “My son just turned three.”
Investigators say they don’t believe there is any danger to the public in connection to this case. Anyone who has additional information is asked to call the Portland Police Bureau.
(1) comment
No danger to the public? Not unless you live in a house in Portland, have a cat and a kid....
