NEWBERG, Ore. (KPTV) - George Fox University is telling students to take shelter after gunshots were reported near the Chehalem Aquatic Center in Newberg. 

The emergency alert initially said to follow "run, hide, fight" protocol if the shooter is in the area and to "take shelter immediately." 

The latest update says the school is waiting for more information from law enforcement about an "off-campus" incident. Students have been told to continue sheltering in place. 

Newberg Police Department spokesman Jeff Kosmicki told FOX 12 that police are responding to "an incident" near the aquatic center. He would not say if it was a shooting, and he said he could not stay on the line any longer. 

He did say the incident is not at the university. 

No additional information is available at this time. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

