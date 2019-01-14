Gusty winds rip through Columbia River Gorge, east metro area

HOOD RIVER, OR (KPTV) - Strong winds continued to push through the Columbia River Gorge and into the east Portland metro area Monday.
At Vista House on Crown Point, winds were gusting near 80 mph; closer to the metro areas, gusts near 40 m.p.h. were recorded.
In Gresham at the Rolling Hills RV Park, two trees came crashing down. One of them missed two RVs and the other hit the top of a travel trailer.
Monday night, Brandon Bryant was working to repair a broken window. He and wife own the trailer.
“Not what I expected on a Monday morning, that is for sure,” Bryant said.
Bryant estimates the Cedar tree that hit his travel trailer is about forty feet tall. He says the damage is a busted-out window, roof and side wall.
“When I first saw it, I was like oh man it is more than just a window,” Bryant said. “The side panel is pretty damaged, I just had the guy comet and take a look at it and he was looking at anywhere from two to three to four thousand dollars kind of thing, thank goodness for insurance.”
Gusty east winds in the Gorge and east metro have brought a few trees down. It’s windy out here. #Weather #ORWx pic.twitter.com/Wuizof9i3b— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) January 15, 2019
Up on Division and Hogan in Gresham, a pine tree was toppled over into a parking lot of an apartment complex.
“I heard a big loud thump,” Casey Gilbert said.
Gilbert lives nearby and says the tree came crashing down around 10:00 a.m. Monday.
“Pretty surprising, actually, I would have never expected a tree to just come out of its roots like this,” Gilbert said.
