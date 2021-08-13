PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Starting Friday, masks are required back at all public indoor spaces in Oregon. It's all part of Governor Kate Brown's announcement this week as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise across the state.

The new mandate requires everyone who is five years of age and up - vaccinated or not - to wear masks in public indoor spaces. On public transportation, face coverings are required for passengers two and older.

Local businesses are adapting to the new change. FOX 12 spoke with one gym member at 24-Hour Fitness in downtown Portland who was happy with the change.

"I think it was really nice to be without a mask for a while, but with cases going up and people getting sick - I just know some people who've been exposed and it's really scary. So I think this is about protecting one another and it's really important that we do that," said Oscar Guerrero.

As Guerrero mentioned, a lot of people are used to being without a mask right now. FOX 12 asked the gym's manager if they have tips for working out with masks back on again.

"From feedback of our members, medical grade masks are the easiest to breath in," said Meriel Myers, manager at 24-Hour Fitness. "Just listen to your body. Don't over exert yourself especially with the masks coming back on after several months of not wearing them. You'll have to get used to breathing differently with that face covering."

Myers says mask wearing is really the only change people will see at the gym right now.