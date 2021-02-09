BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Gym owners across the Portland metro area begin preparations to welcome back members.
Gym owners say the last year has been hard as they've tried to navigate the changing restrictions.
FOX 12 spoke with the owner of Burn Boot Camp in Beaverton. Like other business owners, she's glad Washington County is moving away from the extreme risk category, but she's worried about what could happen in two weeks.
"It only goes by two weeks. So it's like, we're gonna be shut down for another two weeks, but I don't know after that. So I feel like everyone was just hanging on to these threads of like, how much longer can we hang on," Megan Jones, owner of Burn Boot Camp, said. "You never want to shut your business down, but how much longer can you keep waiting two weeks at a time."
Jones also says she feels that gyms have gotten an unfair stigma because of the pandemic, and she hopes that doesn't scare people away from fitness centers.
