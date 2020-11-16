HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – The owners of local gyms and martial arts schools say they're concerned about how they'll survive this new round of restrictions.
FOX 12 spoke to Shawn Chandler, the owner of CTA Hillsboro a local Jiu Jitsu school.
He says gyms like his enforce strict rules to protect people from COVID-19 and those measures have worked.
But he says this freeze will put him out of work and he's not sure how much longer his business can survive without help.
"We do temperature checks, people wear masks, we actually make them do things,” Chandler said. “When they go out with their friends, they don't do any of that and we're just getting punished for it.”
Making matters worse chandler says the state hasn't offered any financial recourse to businesses affected by these new rules
And he's lost track of how many times he's filed for unemployment.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.