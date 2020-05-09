Habitat for Humanity reopens two stores with safety measures in place

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Some places are getting back to business, but with new safety measures.
Habitat for Humanity Re-Stores reopened its Southeast Portland and one of its Beaverton locations on Saturday.
Shoppers lined up outside at a safe distance waiting to get in.
But for the time being there can only be 15 people in the store at a time.
Other big changes include card-purchases only and face masks must be worn at all times.
"It's really nice that everybody has to wear masks going in," said one shopper.
"It's nice to come in here and just look and see what they have and drop off some stuff occasionally and recycle it," said another
If you're not ready to head into a re-store yet you can still shop online.
Sales support several Habitat for Humanity programs in the area.
