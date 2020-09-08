WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Level 3 "GO NOW" evacuation notices have been issued for all residents along Dundee Road near Gaston due to a wildfire.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported a fire in the hills south of the Hagg Lake dam at around 7:18 a.m. Tuesday. The fire is burning near the Stimson Mainline.
Gaston Rural Fire District reported the fire was about four to five acres in size.
Shortly after, Hagg Lake was closed by fire officials, which means the public has no boat access or use of the park around the lake.
At 10:45 a.m., Level 3 "GO NOW" evacuations were issued for all of Southwest Dundee Road.
All of Cherry Grove north of the Tualatin River and the entire length of Lee Road were placed under Level 1 "GET READY" notice just after 9:30 a.m.
NEW EVACUATION NOTICE - ALL OF CHERRY GROVE IS NOW UNDER A LEVEL 1 GET READY ORDER. The Stimson Mainline Fire is starting to put out spot fires and winds are making fire growth challenging to predict. pic.twitter.com/4DNeIMbzGw— Forest Grove Fire (@ForestGroveFire) September 8, 2020
Forest Grove Fire said two single engine air tankers were enroute to the fire and will take water directly from Hagg Lake.
Stimson Lumber employees and private logging crews were helping fire crews battle the wildfire.
No further information has been released at this time. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.