PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Halloween will be different this year, with the Oregon Health Authority advising people to avoid parties and trick-or-treating to help fight COVID-19.
So, what can you do this weekend?
FOX 12 on Thursday visited the Oaks Park Haunted Drive-Thru, where families lined up to be scared safely without ever getting out of their cars. Attendees can choose from different haunts and then pull up to a screen, where they watch a video and then go through different rooms. At the same time, there's a speaker inside the car, allowing for the car windows to stay rolled up the whole time.
As far as the Oregon Health Authority's recommendations this year, they say the least risky activities are doing things online and staying with members of your own household. Moderate risk are pumpkin patches, outdoor haunted forests, and other things like that with social distancing and masks. Health authorities say to avoid trick-or-treating and parties.
FOX 12 spoke with people who said that even though this year is much different than usual, they're glad to still have some fun options.
"We can’t trick or treat and stuff, so we’re trying to get a little bit festive, in the spirit, give the kids a good scare here and there," Robert George, who was at the Oaks Park Haunted Drive-Thru on Thursday, said.
Ann-Marie Cordova was also at the haunted drive-through on Thursday.
"We love haunted houses, and since this is pretty contactless if you can stay in your car, we thought this is a safe way to celebrate Halloween," Cordova said.
There are several other events this weekend with safety in mind, including Halloweentown, a weekend show at the 99W Drive-in Theatre in Newberg, an outdoor skate at the Lloyd Center, and the Oregon Zoo Howloween.
