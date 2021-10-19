Halloween enthusiasts anticipate return to more 'normal' traditions

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - After more than a year unlike any other, the goblins and ghosts of Halloween are a much more enjoyable kind of scary, and there are several spooky homes in the Portland area where you can get your fix.
Brian Hunt brought his son to a home decked out off Southwest 130th Avenue in Beaverton.
“It’s really incredible what he’s done,” Hunt said. “It’s beyond anything I’ve ever seen before.”
Compared to last year, this Halloween should feel a little more normal, too.
“If the neighborhoods are [trick-or-treating], we’ll be there,” Hunt said.
The Oregon Health Authority is encouraging people to trick-or-treat this year, but with some extra precautions that are familiar: like staying in a small group, practicing social distancing and wearing a face covering.
“Last year we weren’t able to [trick-or-treat], but our neighborhood -- my wife helped put on a parade for our neighborhood and it was great because people threw candy at the kids,” Hunt said.
“That was kind of our solution and we’re not sure if we are going to do that again this year, so we’ll see how things go,” Hunt added.
If there’s ever a year to bring a little extra dazzle to the displays, Marla Smith’s Hillsboro home off Northeast Meadow Lane is a real treat with all the tricks.
“Every year my creative little mind gets going with something,” Smith said.
That requires months of planning, weeks of set up, and then Pirates of the Caribbean comes to life, although the real treasure for Smith is her visitors.
“Kids, just kids,” Smith said. “When I see the kids out here, when they are having such a good time, especially with the COVID now, it just brings me so much joy.”
Smith said she’ll be passing out the big candy bars, although keeping it safe and social distanced.
“One more year of the cannon thing and then hopefully by next year we can go back,” Smith said.
If a Halloween party is more of your thing, health officials said it’s safer to not gather with people outside your household -- or if you do -- host the party outdoors and wear masks.