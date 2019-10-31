Halloween the Portland way: bring your dog, too

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It wouldn’t be Halloween in Portland if you had to leave your dog at home while you go out trick-or-treating, right?
Luckily, you don’t have to.
Along North Mississippi Avenue – a historic and treasured business district – shops and restaurants invited kids and dogs to come out and enjoy the holiday.
Salty’s Pet Supply hosted a costume contest for humans and fur babies, and businesses sported color-coded balloons outside their doors to signify the treats that lay in wait: Black for regular candy and orange for dog treats.
It was a free event that lasted from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday and families from all over the area came out to enjoy it.
“It’s a ghost,” 4-year-old Lyra Mertens-Hall excitedly told FOX 12 of her costume.
When asked what her favorite part of Halloween is, she answered without hesitation: “Getting lots of candy!”
FOX 12 saw dogs dressed as hot dogs, kids dressed as dinosaurs, Ghostbusters, unicorn princesses and much more.
Remember, drive especially safely on Halloween and keep a sharp eye out for kids crossing the street.
From all of us at FOX 12, have a happy and safe Halloween!
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.