PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon is not the happiest state in the U.S. In fact, it’s not even one of the happiest states in the country, according to a new report.
WalletHub released its report called “2020’s Happiest States in America.” It puts Oregon at 41st overall.
Hawaii is the happiest state, according to Wallethub, followed by Utah, Minnesota, New Jersey and Maryland. California is sixth, and Washington is 15th.
The report looked at 32 key indicators of happiness for the 50 states, including depression rates, positive COVID-19 testing rates, income growth and unemployment.
Other factors included separation and divorce rates, sports participation, work hours, suicide rates and overall safety.
Oregon did receive high marks for having the highest income growth in the country, and third best volunteer rate, along with fewest work hours. Oregon also did well with sports participation.
However, overall, Oregon fared poorly under “emotional and physical well-being” category, coming in at 43rd. A big factor was Oregon’s ranking regarding the highest share of adult depression, which was 49th, ahead of only West Virginia.
West Virginia finished last among the 50 states for overall happiness, according to Wallethub.
For more, go to wallethub.com.
I would like to see a comparison with where Oregon would have ranked a few decades ago, before the liberal infestation.
