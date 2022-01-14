PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - In the midst of a world-wide pandemic, people in our community are finding ways to stay afloat and discover happiness.

In-person events such as the Portland Boat Show, are giving folks much more of an outlet than meets the eye.

FOX 12 spoke with boat show goers asking them one simple question, “how does being out and about make you feel?”

The responses:

“Happy.”

“I feel refreshed!”

“The feeling is electric.”

”It’s a feeling of freedom.”

Britney Wilson from Boring, Oregon, was quick to say, “seeing people again, even if we are masked up and not seeing smiles, it’s what keeps us going, seeing people!”

“It's just good to be out and about! I’m wearing my mask, I'm vaccinated and boosted, I feel safe,” said Leanne Czupryk as her, and her husband George searched for a boat at the Expo Center.

Another community member, Chandler Bowerman, from Vancouver Washington, says wearing a mask is a small price to pay for a taste of freedom.

“People can get out, walk around and even though its indoors, it’s socially distanced, it's not too populated, everyone is masked, and I feel safe! It feels like this is the way we’re going to have to do things for a while, but that’s fine I'm more than willing to deal with that to be able to get out of the house.

The Oregon health Authority says, spending time inside populated spaces is a medium risk to those who are vaccinated, wearing a mask and social distancing.