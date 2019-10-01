Happy birthday, Audrey! Baby saved by deputies after she stopped breathing at Clackamas Town Center turns 1

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A baby who went into cardiac arrest at just one week old celebrated her first birthday with the deputies who helped save her life.
On Sept. 30, 2018, Audrey and her parents Jessie Siefer and Kaylob Harmon were at the Clackamas Town Center to have family photos taken at JCPenney. What was supposed to be an occasion to document memories turned into a memorable day they didn’t plan – Audrey went into cardiac arrest.
She stopped breathing and started to turn blue.
Seeing their one-week-old daughter in need of emergency help prompted her parents to call 911, and three Clackamas County deputies – Deputy Jonathan Zacharkiw, Deputy Dan Olson and Deputy Jonah Russell – who were less than a minute away responded to the scene.
Once there, the deputies started CPR on Audrey, taking over for bystanders who attempted to help first.
Firefighters and paramedics arrived to take over the medical response and Audrey was transported to a hospital.
She went on to make a full recovery.
Last week, Zacharkiw, Olson and Russell all attended Audrey’s first birthday party. They are excited to watch her grow up as very special people in her life.
In a new video released Monday by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, marking one year since Audrey’s “successful save,” the deputies, her parents and others recount the fateful day.
“I remember them saying that they had her pulse back, and that was like the moment where I was like ‘OK, she’s alive still,'” Audrey’s mother Jessie says in the video.
For their efforts, the deputies were honored earlier this year at the22nd annual American Red Cross Hero Awards Breakfast
Watch the full video of Audrey’s save anniversary and her birthday party on the sheriff office’s YouTube channel.
