Happy birthday Inji: Oregon Zoo’s orangutan turns 59, thought to be oldest in world

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It’s a big birthday for the Oregon Zoo’s oldest orangutan.
In fact, Inji is believed to be the oldest orangutan in the world at 59 years young.
Inji, a Sumatran orangutan, turned 59 this month. Inji’s actual birthday is unknown.
She was born in the wild around 1960, came to the U.S. through the wild animal trade – which was legal at the time – and was brought to the Oregon Zoo by her owner in 1961.
Inji was estimated to be around a year old when she arrived on Jan. 30, 1961.
“Inji’s in amazing shape for her age,” said Asaba Mukobi, the zoo’s senior primate keeper. “She has no major health concerns — she isn’t taking any special medication beyond aspirin. Her age and remarkable condition say a lot about the quality of care she’s received over the years.”
Mukobi said even though the wild animal trade is illegal now, it does still exist and is considered a major threat to the survival of orangutans, a species on the brink of extinction, especially in Sumatra.
Both the Sumatran and Bornean orangutan species are considered critically endangered, with fewer than 15,000 Sumatran and 55,000 Bornean orangs believed to remain.
Inji is currently off-view as the zoo completes work on its new Primate Forest area, featuring expanded and improved spaces for chimps and orangs.
