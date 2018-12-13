PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Less than two weeks from Christmas, Jacquinetta Suzi Leon and her wife, Mercades, are scrambling to replace gifts stolen from inside their home.
Police say on Monday night someone broke into their southeast Portland home and stole hundreds of dollars’ worth of electronics and other belongings.
‘Random things that I don’t even know why anybody would want,” Leon said. “My makeup … why would you want that?”
But Leon says she is more heartbroken about the priceless things that were taken.
“They took the blanket that my mom was actually wrapped in when she passed,” Leon said. “A book that my mom had wrote me, and my son’s baby book.”
She says the thieves also stole her sense of security.
“We just feel unsafe,” Leon said. “Like, what if they come back?”
Leon says her son is staying at an aunt’s house because he’s too afraid to return home. She says after ransacking the house, the suspects left her family a message.
‘They wrote on the bathroom mirror ‘happy holidays,’” Leon said.
Leon says her family is still determined to have a happy holiday and to remain grateful for what the have, despite the circumstances. But she’s still hoping the thieves will have a change of heart.
“If I could just get my mom’s stuff back, that’s what is really most important to us, because she’s gone,” Leon said. “We can’t replace it.”
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
