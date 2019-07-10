PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The pachyderm family at the Oregon Zoo will be welcoming a new member in late 2020.
Zoo officials announced Wednesday that Chendra, a 26-year-old Asian elephant, is pregnant.
The pregnancy news was a happy surprise for staff.
Officials said Chendra has spent time with several male elephants but, until recently, was not observed engaging in breeding behavior.
“We are so excited for Chendra,” said Bob Lee, who oversees the zoo’s elephant area. “Raising a calf is one of the most enriching things an elephant can experience, and we didn’t know whether she would ever have that chance. Asian elephants have evolved to live in social groups, and every member of the group has some role in raising young. We’re thrilled by the prospect that Chendra and the rest of the herd may get that opportunity in the near future.”
Officials said staff are not certain which of the two male elephants - Samson or Samudra - is the father.
“All we can say for sure is that the dad’s name is Sam,” Lee said. “Chendra has spent a lot of time with each of them over the past year. We won’t know which Sam until the baby’s born and we’re able to do some genetic tests.”
Chendra has undergone a routine tuberculosis test. Officials said a definitive TB diagnosis takes up to eight weeks.
“A serological antigen-detection test flagged Chendra as reactive last week,” zoo veterinarian Kelly Flaminio said. “This test is not a reliable indicator of active TB, but it can be an early predictor, so we’re preparing for that outcome in order to be on the safe side. If we need to treat her, it’s better to get as quick a jump on it as we can.”
While staff await the result, Chendra is being housed separately. Officials said staff is also acting with an abundance of caution to ensure she and the rest of the elephant family remain healthy and safe.
Lee said Chendra’s pregnancy is especially touching given her rough start to life.
As a young calf, officials said she was found wandering — orphaned, alone and hungry — near a palm oil plantation in Borneo. She had wounds on her front legs and her left eye, leaving her blind in that eye. Because she was so young and could not be reunited with her herd or released back into the wild, the Sabah government reached out to the Oregon Zoo, which was able to give her a home in 1999.
“Having a family and raising a calf of her own is something we’ve always hoped for with Chendra,” said Dr. Sen Nathan, assistant director of the Sabah Wildlife Department in Malaysian Borneo and head of the state’s Wildlife Rescue Unit. “A chance for her to have a complete life like that, after all she had been through — we couldn’t ask for anything more.”
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
