Happy 75th, Smokey! People gather in Vancouver for Smokey Bear’s birthday

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - It’s a big birthday for Smokey Bear.
The iconic preventer of forest fires is celebrating his 75th birthday. To mark the occasion, people gathered at the Fort Vancouver Visitor Center on Saturday.
Children and their families were invited to the free event that included historic Smokey videos, wildfire prevention safety information and a chance to wish the bear a happy birthday in person.
Birthday cake was also served.
The event was hosted by the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, Friends of Fort Vancouver and the National Park Service.
