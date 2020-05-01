HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) - A little dog was rescued by deputies Thursday after it crawled into the engine compartment of a car, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
At 8:15 p.m., deputies from the Happy Valley Police Department were called out to an animal complaint on Sunnyside Road and Misty Road.
The sheriff's office said a caller stated she stopped to help a loose dog that was running around, but the small dog ran under her car and crawled into the engine compartment.
Deputies arrived and initially couldn't get the dog out. The deputies then grabbed a floor jack and some tools to remove engine parts to free the dog.
After 30 minutes, deputies were able to free the dog.
The sheriff's office said it is unknown who the owner of the dog is, so the dog was taken to Clackamas County Dog Services.
Anyone with information about the dog, or is the dog's owner, is asked to contact Clackamas County Dog Services at 503-655-8628 or dogcontrol@clackamas.us.
