Happy Valley hosting take-back event for illegal fireworks

HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) - As more cities and counties are issuing firework bans ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, Happy Valley is offering to take them off your hands by holding an illegal fireworks take-back event Thursday and Friday.
Anyone can drop off their unwanted fireworks at the Happy Valley Community Policing Center, located at 12915 Southeast King Road. The take-back event is being hosted by the city, the Happy Valley Police Department and the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
"The last time we did this was a few years ago, we got two garbage cans full," said Steve Campbell, Happy Valley Public Safety Director. "We already got some in the can already and we opened at 8."
Campbell says the city has a zero tolerance policy for illegal fireworks - it started 12 years ago. If you're caught lighting one, you'll get handed a $1,000 citation. Also, no fireworks of any kind are allowed in city parks.
When it comes to legal fireworks, Campbell says the city is discouraging them this year because of the higher-than-normal fire danger.
"Some people might have the right mind this year to say 'you know, I'm not going to do it because of the fire danger' and they tuck it away in a cabinet in the garage. But when friends and family come over, and the party starts, sometimes that temptation or peer pressure is really hard to ignore. And they might pull those and be tempted to set them," Campbell said. "So, this just really removes that temptation and gives them a safe place to turn them in."
Campbell says throwing them in your garbage is not a safe option. Instead, you can drop off your unwanted fireworks Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Clackamas County did issue a ban on all fireworks, but it's only for unincorporated parts of the county. Happy Valley is not included.
