HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) – A Happy Valley man was sentenced to nearly five years in prison for distributing fentanyl, possessing a machine gun, and money laundering, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says.
In court Thursday, Johnell Lee Cleveland, 37, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release.
As part of an ongoing investigation into Cleveland, a suspected distributor of oxycodone pills in the Portland area, law enforcement in March 2018 executed search warrants on his home in Happy Valley, his storage unit in Clackamas, and a stash house in Vancouver, according to court documents.
Investigators while searching Cleveland’s home seized $27,372 in cash, seven firearms, a ballistic vest, and more than 300 suspected oxycodone pills wrapped in two plastic baggies, the attorney’s office says. One of the firearms seized was a fully-automatic machine gun with a drum magazine.
In Cleveland’s garage, investigators found a white Mercedes-Benz with bullet holes believed to be involved in a December 2017 downtown Portland shooting that left one man critically injured.
Investigators while searching Cleveland’s storage unit and the Vancouver stash house found an additional $124,040 in cash, more than 900 additional suspected oxycodone pills, and more than $100,000 worth of jewelry and Rolex watches, the attorney’s office says.
Lab tests revealed the suspected oxycodone pills were in fact counterfeit pills made with cyclopropyl fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, according to the attorney’s office.
Cleveland in March 2019 pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to distribute cyclopropyl-fentanyl, one count of possessing a machine gun and two counts of money laundering. As part of his plea, Cleveland agreed to abandon any interest in the seized firearms and forfeit all criminally-derived proceeds as identified by the government. In court Thursday, he was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison.
Cleveland is awaiting trial in Multnomah County Circuit Court for attempted murder with a firearm related to the December 2017 shooting in Portland.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
