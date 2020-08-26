HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) - A 28-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday morning after deputies found him passed out in a stolen vehicle, according to the Happy Valley Police Department.
At around 12:30 a.m., a deputy contracted to the Happy Valley Police Department noticed a suspicious green Subaru stopped at a stop sign on Southeast 128th at Southeast Sunnyside Road.
The police department said the Subaru was not moving and did not have license plates.
The deputy approached the vehicle and saw that the driver appeared to be passed out in the driver's seat with a screwdriver in his lap.
According to the police department, the vehicle's ignition was damaged. The deputy believed the vehicle might be stolen.
Additional deputies arrived to the scene and surrounded the vehicle while the driver remained passed out, according to the police department.
Deputies were able to confirm the vehicle was stolen.
The police department said deputies awakened the suspect driver, identified as Nathaniel Brian Tongate-Ehlers, and detained him without incident.
According to the police department, Tongate-Ehlers had a felony warrant for his arrest out of Washington County.
Tongate-Ehlers was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a burglary tool/theft device, and the arrest warrant.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Apparently it's been a tough road for poor Nathaniel Brian Tongate-Ehlers. Too many names and looks about 28 going on 60.
