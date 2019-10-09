HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) - A man was found hiding in bushes with an "alarming array of gear," according to the Happy Valley Police Department.
On Monday, deputies received a call from a homeowner who said a man was in her backyard in the area of Portland View Place and Southeast 132nd Avenue.
Deputies arrived to the scene and found a man, identified as 41-year-old Jason Alan Dvorak, hiding in nearby bushes.
When deputies contacted Dvorak, the police department said they located Night Vision goggles, a flashlight, a police-style baton, an illegal knife, a face mask, a heated vest, and odor eliminator.
The police department said Dvorak was also in possession of a syringe.
According to the police department, Dvorak said he had the items because he was looking for deer.
Dvorak was arrested and booked into the Clackamas County Jail on a charge of felon in possession of a restricted weapon.
The police department said Dvorak denied being in any backyards.
