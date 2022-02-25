HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. (KPTV) – Deputies assigned to the Happy Valley Police Department say a man attempted to sexually assault a woman in a park on Thursday.

Shortly after 6:00 p.m. deputies responded to the report of an attempted sexual assault at Mount Talbert Nature Park located at 10945 Southeast Mather Road.

Deputies spoke with a woman who said she was out for a run with her dog when she was attacked. She was able to defend herself and get away.

The suspect is described as an unshaven, white man, 5’10”, average build, wearing a black hoodie with the letter “C” on it and cloth or leather black gloves.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the tip line by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form. Please reference CCSO Case #22-004576