PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty apologized again on Thursday for statements she said Wednesday regarding police action on the streets of Portland during recent protests.
Hardesty reiterated that what she said on Wednesday was made in the height of emotion, but she does stand by some sentiment of what she said.
Hardesty on Wednesday said the following to reporters:
I want people to know I do not believe that there are any protesters in Portland that are starting fires, that are creating chaos. I absolutely believe that it is police action and they sending saboteurs and provocateurs into peaceful crowds so that they can justify their inhumane treatment of people who are standing up for their right.
On Thursday, FOX 12 asked Hardesty if she feels that what she said about protesters and them not starting any fires and creating chaos is accurate.
“Well, unfortunately, I didn't say the whole statement that I should've said yesterday,” Hardesty said. “Sometimes that's what happens when you take shortcuts in a conversation.”
Hardesty reiterated that she was in the height of her emotions on Wednesday and spoke about Daryl Turner, the president of the Portland Police Association.
“Do I think that Daryl Turner personally set a fire?” Hardesty said. “No, I don't. But again, I was in the height of my emotions yesterday. But do I think that they have the potential to do things that – well, let me just say, not even potential, Daryl Turner continues to tell media outlets that there was over 25 million dollars damage done by protesters. And some of you have actually called him out on it. He hasn't changed his rhetoric at all. So, do I think police are exacerbating both federal police and Portland police, yes, they are exacerbating the tension.”
Hardesty recently has pushed to take over as police commissioner.
Reporters questions her on that on Thursday and whether she’d be fit for the job with her recent comments about police action. She said she has the most experience with Portland police, more than any of her city council colleagues combined.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(3) comments
If she's emotionally unstable, what the heck is she doing in politics? She's talking out of both sides of her mouth.
Not an apology at all. She believes the local and federal law enforcement are the ones causing all the problems.
Portlanders, you voted for this imbecile, you should be ashamed.
