PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty is making strong claims about what police are doing during protests on the streets of Portland.
Hardesty believes police are sending people into peaceful crowds to start issues. On Wednesday, she said the Portland Police Bureau has consistently lied to the public and lied to our congressional delegation about whether or not they were coordinating activities with federal law enforcement.
On Tuesday night, FOX 12 crews saw fireworks thrown at officers. Federal officers fired tear gas into the crowd at both peaceful protesters and agitators. Protesters say police also fired rubber bullets.
According to the U.S. District Attorney's Office, federal officers arrested 42 people. 26 are facing federal charges, some of whom are charged with assaulting an officer.
Hardesty is denouncing the presence of federal law enforcement in Portland. She also believes the problem in Portland during the protests started with excessive force by the Portland Police Bureau.
"They absolutely are targeting places where the community is demanding reform and demanding that we disarm, defund and totally change how policing works in America," Hardesty said. "I want people to know I do not believe that there are any protesters in Portland that are starting fires, that are creating chaos. I absolutely believe that it is police action and they sending saboteurs and provocateurs into peaceful crowds so that they can justify their inhumane treatment of people who are standing up for their right."
Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell released this statement in response:
"The Commissioner's statement that police officers would commit the crime of arson in order to precipitate their violation of people's civil rights strains credulity. I am interested in seeing what evidence she has to support her accusations. I'm disappointed that an elected official would make a statement like this without providing specific facts to support it. This allegation is completely false."
Portland Police Association President Daryl Turner released a statement saying, in part:
"With statements like this, it has become completely clear that Commissioner Hardesty is part of the problem in Portland. Every one of the many videos we have seen confirms that small groups of rioters are starting the fires and trying to burn down buildings. Even a quick search of Twitter shows rioters setting the fires and boldly claiming responsibility.
I have invited elected officials to stand at the front lines with our officers during protests. Neither Commissioner Hardesty nor any other City Council member has accepted that invitation.
If Commissioner Hardesty has evidence of her outlandish accusation, she should immediately produce it. Of course, there is no such evidence. This is just one more example of Commissioner Hardesty putting her personal political agenda ahead of the best interests of the citizens of Portland.
This is an important moment in history, one where we are collectively addressing the fact that people in our country have been treated differently for hundreds of years because of the color of their skin.
Politicians bent on power, perpetuating misinformation and untruths, are just as guilty of using their privilege to hijack this movement as the rioters who are committing violent acts, burning, and looting. Both actions are causing destruction and chaos at a time when our communities are pleading for leadership and meaningful change."
Hardesty released this statement Wednesday evening following her previous comments:
"Today I let my emotions get the most of me during council and the comment I made to the press. But I’m angry, frustrated, and horrified by what has happened these past 50 days. I’m angry that even as a City Commissioner, I am coming up against countless barriers from protecting protesting Portlanders from the deluge of tear gas, pepper spray, and other munitions on a nightly basis. Every night I am terrified that someone will be killed because of an officers’ inability to de-escalate or walk away from a situation. Or my worst fear, that those that seek to discredit protests are helping initiate it.
As a child of the Civil Rights movement, it is my experience – and those who studied history know this too – that in justice movements and mass protests, people have been sent to infiltrate these spaces to create incidents that justify enhance police actions. Using unfounded claims and misinformation is something no one in any position of power should do, and you deserve better. I appreciate the reminder that as a public servant I need to be careful making statements out of misinformation, and I take this to heart. I hope this is something Portland Police Bureau will also remember as they put out nightly statements regarding the protests, their conduct, and their involvement with federal officers, because we can all agree lives are on the line.
We all have bad days but most of them don’t happen publicly. I have always said we can disagree without being disagreeable, but today I did not meet that standard, and I’m sorry."
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
All the current Democrats we have in Portland should be locked up at Gitmo for allowing the destruction of government and city property. They don't care one bit bcz they don't live there, besides Democrats love destruction, chaos, violence and riots... it's all fun stuff man.
This woman is off her rocker! She and her cousin Kanye should both be committed. She lies and distorts. If "she" really wants to keep the people safe, TELL THEM TO GO HOME! The rioters are asking to get gassed, smacked and arrested, they want it and we should accommodate these dingle berries!
hardesty is shrieking her hate of the police again. Now it's a crazy conspiracy theory that the police are "sending saboteurs and provocateurs" into the rioters to stir tings up. The woman is absolutely nuts. Glad I didn't vote for her...
I'm sorry? I'm sorry?? You make an outlandish, unbelievable accusation like that, and that's what you say? Dear Portland Voters: If you ever needed proof that at least one of your City Councilors (probably more) have completely lost their minds, look no further than today. I really can't believe that this is happening...
Alien is a liar! She has no self respect. She should be ashamed of herself. It truly breaks my heart to see such vile nasty people holding public office at the local and state levels.
